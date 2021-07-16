Demi Lovato feels "sexiest" when in the bathtub.

The 'Confident' hitmaker admits they love themselves the most when they are "naked" and "in their purest form", as the singer opened up about body acceptance and feeling "vulnerable".

Writing on Instagram, they shared: "I feel the sexiest in the bathtub w no makeup, no extensions, no lashes ... naked.

"Just me in my purest form. I don't always feel comfortable in my skin/body so I'm beyond grateful that in these moments, when I'm most vulnerable I can feel beautiful & accept myself as is."

Demi recently came out as non-binary but the 28-year-old singer has told their fans it is ok if people accidentally misgender them as they have been doing it themselves sometimes.

They wrote on Instagram: "If you misgender me – That’s okay. I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes! As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, And as long as I remember my truth, The Shift will come naturally. I’m just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process (sic)."

Demi knows the change can be "confusing" for some.

They explained: "I felt the need to post this because I often find that the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others. It’s all about your intention. It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s okay. remember that I love you, and to keep going #nonbinaryawarenessweek (sic)."

The singer also praised their family members for doing "an incredible job" in adjusting to their pronoun change.