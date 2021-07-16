Wiz Khalifa has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 33-year-old rapper took to Twitter to tell his fans he has COVID-19, despite not having any symptoms, and he advised his loved ones to "stay away from me" for a bit.

He wrote: "Okay loved ones….sooo…..Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while (sic)"

However, one positive from the situation is Wiz has told supporters he will be giving them some new content while he is quarantining.

He tweeted: "While im in the house I’ll be givin y’all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project (sic)"

But Wiz - who has eight-year-old son Sebastian with his ex Amber Rose - is not the only big star who has tested positive for the virus in recent days.

Lea Seydoux was forced to drop out of her appearance at Cannes Film Festival, where she has four films showing.

Earlier this week, the 36-year-old actress said in a statement: "Sadly, I have to self-quarantine in Paris and won’t be able to attend the Cannes Film Festival this year.

"I wish I could celebrate the return of cinema to my favourite festival, but it is in everyone’s best interest to err on the side of caution and do my part to keep everyone safe and healthy.

"I applaud all four of my directors and the cast ensembles for their remarkable achievements. From a distance and in thoughts, I am with you with all my heart."

What's more, it was reported this week that Ed Sheeran had been forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with a COVID case.

And earlier this month, the Duchess of Cambridge had to self-isolate at home after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.