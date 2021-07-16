Antonio Banderas has joined the cast of the new 'Indiana Jones' movie.

The 60-year-old actor is set to star opposite Harrison Ford - who plays the titular daredevil archaeologist in the franchise - in the forthcoming fifth film.

According to Deadline, it's not yet known who Banderas will be playing in the motion picture and plot details are vague.

Banderas will join forces with Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson in the movie.

James Mangold taking on directing duties from long-time helmer Steven Spielberg, who will still be a producer on the film.

Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will also co-produce the motion picture.

Last month, it was reported filming on the new 'Indian Jones' movie had been pushed back three months as a result of Ford's shoulder injury, which he sustained in a choreographed fight scene.

An insider said: "It is Harrison's last outing as Indiana and everyone thought it would be plain sailing.

"After the initial delays everyone was raring to go. But now Harrison is injured and it is worse than first thought.

"The film's bosses have come together to work out the scheduling and it's chaos. The earliest they think they can restart the production is September.

"It was not what anyone was expecting so to have to change everything is a huge blow. Everyone was concerned for Harrison and they are glad he is on the mend."

Ford is known for doing his own stunts on set and Spielberg once confessed he was an "idiot" for letting the star take on risky scenes, such as the boulder run in 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'.