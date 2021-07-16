Jamie Lynn Spears has prayed for the "bull s***" to end.

The former 'Zoe 101' actress appeared to comment on her older sister Britney Spears' ongoing court battle to end her conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn simply wrote: "Dear Lord, Can we end this bull s*** once and for all. Amen."

Her comment comes in the midst of Britney's court battle, and after a judge approved the 39-year-old singer's request to hire her own private attorney for the first time since her conservatorship began 13 years ago and she is hopeful that she will soon be in charge of her own affairs again.

A source said: "Britney's doing great. She really does feel like she's on her way to freedom. All she wanted was a lawyer who believed in her and will fight for her," the insider explains.

"She just wants to get out of the conservatorship and for the first time she feels like that actually may happen. She's very happy right now."

Britney has appointed former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart as her attorney.

Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn recently said she was sent death threats over her response to her sister’s conservatorship battle, despite being supportive of her sibling, as she was attacked online for not speaking out sooner.

She also accused trolls of sending threats aimed at her children Maddie, 13, and Ivey, three.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children.”

The actress said in her original post she is always supporting her sibling behind the scenes.

She said: “Since the day I was born, I've only loved adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls***.

"I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way.

"This situation does not affect me either way, because I'm only her sister who's only concerned about her happiness."

And Jamie Lynn added she is “praying” Britney finds happiness.

She explained: "Maybe I didn't support the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform but I can assure you that I support my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after.

“I'm so proud of her for using her voice. I'm so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her many years ago - oh, not in a public platform but just in a personal conversation between two sisters.

"If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100 percent because I support my sister; I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she's happy. So let's keep praying. That's all."