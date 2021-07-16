Sharna Burgess has paid tribute to her "favourite human" Brian Austin Green.

The 36-year-old dancer had a sweet message for her boyfriend to mark his 48th birthday on Thursday July 15, as she thanked him for showing her what happiness was and making her feel so "connected and transparent".

In the gushing post, she wrote: "You are my best friend and my favorite human, it’s hard to imagine before you because this somehow feels like it just always was. I truly never knew it could be like this.

"That my happiness could find a whole new level. That life and love and all things in between could feel so inexplicably deep and connected and transparent and …. Right. Loving you is the easiest thing I’ve ever done and I’ll celebrate your existence today and all days, In all the ways, always. I love you, HAPPY FRICKEN BIRTHDAY!!! (sic)"

The pair are now going to go diving with Great White Sharks to mark the occasion.

Cute as hell from birth and you only keep getting better ... You deserve everything you’ve ever wanted, dreamed of, or needed. I know there is so much exciting stuff ahead for you, and I can’t wait to witness it. Now…. let’s go dive with Great Whites for the first of many crazy adventures together. (What the f*** was I thinking) (sic)"

Meanwhile, Sharna previously revealed she definitely wants to have children.

The 'Dancing With the Stars' professional said: "Oh, sure. Kids have always been on the cards for me. One hundred percent, they've always been on the cards for me. So we'll see what the universe says will happen. We're going to leave that open."