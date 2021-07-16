Courtney Stodden has urged people to "just be nice" after Chrissy Teigen admitted she feels "lost".

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star apologised for being a "troll" following bullying accusations from Courtney - who claimed the 35-year-old beauty used to message them to tell them to take their own life - and now Courtney has taken to TikTok to share their thoughts on Chrissy's post, as they shared a video of themselves, superimposed in front of a screenshot of her Instagram account.

Chrissy had admitted she felt "lost" and "depressed" after becoming a part of "cancel club".

She wrote on Instagram: "Iiiii don’t really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s*** in real life.

"Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer.

"I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!"

The scandal has seen Chrissy step back from her and Kris Jenner's cleaning supplies company, Safely, as well as face other repercussions and she admitted being a part of "cancel club" has been a learning experience, though it also "sucks".

She continued: "Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow.(sic)"