Filming of 'Bridgerton' series two has been thrown into chaos after a crew member got coronavirus.

The unknown crew member has reportedly tested positive for the virus and filming has been paused whilst the show's bosses decide whether or not to carry on with production.

A source said: "Both period epics are hugely important international hits for the streaming giant, but both require extremely large cast and crew. That’s a logistical nightmare in terms of trying to keep staff safe, prevent an outbreak or contain one when it’s been identified. It’s also a headache for producers because removing cast or crew and putting them into isolation means they have to be replaced at short notice, and that’s not always possible."

And now bosses are worried about how things will work for 'The Crown', another big Netflix show, which is due to start filming soon, as it is difficult to keep a large set "completely Covid-secure".

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's TV column, the insider added: "Netflix have gone to great lengths to ensure all the relevant measures are in place on Bridgerton. This just goes to show how difficult it is for such a large set to be completely Covid-secure. That doesn’t bode well for filming of The Crown, which is set to start any day now, and is on the same epic scale."

Meanwhile, Phoebe Dynevor recently admitted Rege-Jean Page's exit from the show has been "a spanner" but she doesn't think it will affect the long-term future of the Netflix period drama.

She said: "I had a bit of a heads up so I knew but yeah, I guess it is a spanner.

"But again, the show centres around the Bridgertons and there are eight books. I think maybe the fans of the books were more aware of that happening than the fans of the show."