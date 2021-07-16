EA have teased that news about a new 'Star Wars' game will be revealed next year.

The developer has confirmed that it will not be releasing details about a new title at next week's EA Play event but urged viewers to keep listening out for updates.

EA wrote on Twitter: "We won’t be showing any new Star Wars games at EA Play Live on July 22nd…but all of us look forward to celebrating with you next year when we share our vision for the Galaxy far, far away!"

EA have published a number of 'Star Wars' games such as 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order', 'Star Wars: Battlefront' and 'Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes'.

The developer has exclusively published titles since 2013 but it was revealed earlier this year that Lucasfilm had tapped Ubisoft to create a new open-world 'Star Wars' game.

Yves Guillemot, the co-founder and CEO of Ubisoft, said: "The Star Wars galaxy is an amazing source of motivation for our teams to innovate and push the boundaries of our medium. Building new worlds, characters and stories that will become lasting parts of the Star Wars lore is an incredible opportunity for us, and we are excited to have our Ubisoft Massive studio working closely with Lucasfilm Games to create an original Star Wars adventure that is different from anything that has been done before."