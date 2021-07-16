Xbox boss Phil Spencer has praised the Playstation 5's DualSense controller.

Sony made major changes to their controller for the new generation console while Microsoft maintained the same approach for the Xbox Series X/S - although the chief has hinted that changes will be made.

Speaking on the Kinda Funny Gamescast, Spencer said: "When I think about our hardware roadmap, and I really love the evolution of Liz Hamren’s team and the work that they’ve done.

"We’re definitely thinking about different kinds of devices that can bring more games to more places. There’s probably some work that we’ll do on the controller. I think Sony’s done a nice job with their controller and we kind of look at some of that and [think] there are things that we should go do."

However, Spencer confessed that he is unclear as to what changes will be made at this moment in time.

He said: "But [we’re] probably not in the more bespoke accessories place right now.

"We just look at what happens on Windows and other places and see if there’s a unique opportunity for us. Right now I don’t think there’s anything that’s obvious to me."

Spencer also confirmed that Xbox is unlikely to make a move into virtual reality for the time being.

He said: "As it relates to VR specifically, the best experience that I’ve seen is Quest 2 and I just think its untethered [and] ease of use in its capability just doesn’t to me require it being connected to an Xbox in any way."