Leading Team GB athletes will help launch the new SEGA's new Tokyo 2020 game.

Iwan Thomas, Bianca Williams, Linford Christie and Joanna Rowsell will be at the exclusive gaming zone at the Team GB fanzone at Westfield Shepherds Bush in London in the coming weeks.

'Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game' is fun for both friends and family and features 18 unique Olympic events where players can compete for medals.

It also features a robust Avatar Creator that allows players to create and customise their Dream Olympic athlete whilst gamers can compete with rivals from around the world with local and online multiplayer that supports up to 8 players.

The Team GB Fanzone is open for 17 days from 23 July to 8 August 2021 and features activities such as table tennis, visits from Sonic the Hedgehog and the chance to play the game against Team GB stars.

Team GB Olympians will be visiting the SEGA gaming area on the following days between 1200 - 1800hrs.

Iwan Thomas (current UK 400m record holder and Olympic medallist, Athletics) and Bianca Williams Commonwealth Games bronze medallist (200m & 4 x 100m), Saturday 24th July between 1200 - 1800.

Iwan Thomas on Sunday 25th July between 1200 - 1800.

Linford Christie (Current British record holder 100m; Gold and Silver Olympic medallist, Athletics) and Joanna Rowsell (Double Olympic Gold medallist, Cycling) on Saturday 31st July between 1200 - 1800.

Iwan Thomas on Sunday 1st August between 1200 - 1800.