Facebook Messenger has launched Soundmojis.

The new feature lets users make use of audible expressions with emojis, and they are now accessible through a loudspeaker icon.

In a blog post Loredana Crisan, Messenger's VP of Messaging Products, wrote: "So, what is a Soundmoji?

"It’s a next-level emoji that lets you send short sound clips in a Messenger chat, ranging from clapping, crickets, drumroll, and evil laughter, to audio clips from your favorite artists like Rebecca Black and your favorite TV shows and movies like Universal Pictures’ 'F9', NBC and Universal Television’s 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', and Netflix and Shondaland’s 'Bridgerton.' "

To use the new Soundmojis, users can open up a chat on Messenger, hit the smiley face to open the 'expressions menu' and hit the loudspeaker icon.

Crisan added: "We're launching an entire Soundmoji library for you to choose from, which we’ll update regularly with new sound effects and famous sound bites.

"Each sound is represented by an emoji, keeping the visual emojis we all love in play, while bringing sound into the mix. Best of both worlds!"