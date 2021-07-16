Britney Spears' first husband wants to see her conservatorship ended.

Jason Alexander - who was married to the 'Toxic' hitmaker for just 55 hours before they got an annulment - has claimed that he was misled about his romance with the singer, and he was under the impression that they may be able to get back together eventually in the "right way" in the future.

He said: "They told me if I would sign the contracts - the annulment - they would let me and Britney continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months they would give us a proper marriage. So I had no reason to believe otherwise. I thought that's what the truth was.

"They were allowing Britney and I to still have phone communication. So we were talking every day and I still believed the story I was told, that they were going to let us continue to talk and then we would have this marriage, right, in the future if we felt the same way."

Jason tried to make contact with Britney after 30 days but the line had been disconnected.

Speaking on the podcast Toxic: The Britney Spears Story, Jason added: "Literally the day after, like, the 30 days was up, I remember trying to call the number I had for Britney and it was like, ‘Beep, beep, beep [like it had been disconnected]'. I'm like, 'F*** they got me! Motherf******!' So that was it."

Britney feels optimistic about ending her conservatorship.

A source shared recently: "Britney's doing great. She really does feel like she's on her way to freedom. All she wanted was a lawyer who believed in her and will fight for her.

"She just wants to get out of the conservatorship and for the first time she feels like that actually may happen. She's very happy right now."