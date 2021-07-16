Google is making it easier for mobile users to delete your recent search history.

The tech giant has started rolling out a new feature for iOS devices to improve the way people delete their history on smartphones.

Before the update, users could choose to either wipe their entire search history from the Google app, delete entries one at a time, or set up an auto-delete rule ever three, 18 or 26 months.

Now, users can "delete last 15 min" with one tap on a settings screen.

While the update is rolling out for iOS devices at the moment, it's expected to be introduced on Android later in the year.