David Thewlis is married.

The 58-year-old actor - who was previously wed to Sara Sugarman from 1992 to 1994 and has daughter Gracie, 15, with former girlfriend Anna Friel - revealed on Instagram that he and his French partner Hermine have tied the knot.

He wrote: "When I first met Hermine she was wearing a cherry red dress with white polka dots and smoking tobacco from a clay pipe. She told me she was the retired ringmistress of a travelling flea circus I thought she was joking, but it was true. Ça a été un coup de foudre. These days nobody smokes and the only rings are on our fingers. These days, sleeping beside her, I wake up laughing in the middle of the night. Tomorrow she is leaving for Paris and Provence to visit her family for the first time in over a year, whilst I must remain here in London, hawking fine literature to the masses. I am already a little lost. I feel like one of her poor fleas, off balance and out of control on a flying trapeze, with no net and no one to catch me.

"Hermine is almost packed. 'I’ll miss you,' I say, 'and I expect you’ll miss me'. She smiles and puts on her headphones, as if to say, 'Yes, of course I will'."

David – who shared a sweet picture of himself and Hermine kissing, along with a number of pictures of her alone - and Hermine have previously kept their relationship out of the spotlight but he called her his "patient wife" in April when talking about his upcoming second novel 'Shooting Martha'.

David wrote on Instagram: "I spent much of 2019 and the beginning of 2020 writing my second novel, only taking a brief pause to shoot Charlie Kauffman’s ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’. I stayed in all day and night, every day and night and didn’t see anyone except my patient wife, Hermine. I finally finished it in mid March 2020. To celebrate we poured ourselves a glass of wine, turned on the TV for the first time in many months and were immediately ordered to stay in all day and night, every day and night and not see anyone for the rest of the year. So we did. And so, no doubt, did you. Anyway, I am now permitted to tell you that this book exists. It exists. It is called Shooting Martha. More details to follow."