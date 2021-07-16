Christopher Eccleston has joked about using David Thewlis' new novel as toilet paper.

The 57-year-old former 'Doctor Who' actor uploaded a video to Instagram where he complained about how difficult it can be to get the toilet roll out of its holder and added a caption with the jokey solution of using David's upcoming novel 'Shooting Martha' instead.

He said: "You know sometimes when you're in a toilet and you're doing this [struggling to get the toilet roll out of its holder]. Sometimes it goes on for hours doesn't it and your life's passing by."

He captioned his post: “Ablutions William Wordsworth" and added: "Hi Chris,I love your work and humanitarian work with Sting and Mother Theresa can I suggest you take a copy of @officialdavidthewlis new novel 'SHOOTING MARTHA' into the lavatory with you each time you visit?

"No more wrestling with the dispenser and you’ll be quickly back into the swim of life.

"Thank you for saving the planet. Have you had surgery?You never age."

This is the latest post in an ongoing fake social media feud between the pair.

In May, Christopher shared a video comparing their Instagram followings and joked that David has links to Scientology.

David, 58, replied, saying: "If this rusty old schtick is anything to go by it’s been a while since Eccleston has been in front of a camera, even if it is only his phone. Obviously desperate to get his mug out there at any cost. It’s painful to watch as he pretends there’s somebody in the room with him, when it’s clear that no one he asked to help out thought any of this was a good idea. He’s also obviously getting a few quid from Adidas to shift some old stock. Shameless really. Anyway, I really don’t have the time for this. I’m too busy shooting with Oscar winning national treasure Olivia Colman (who has never heard of him) on a major new project that’s got BAFTA and EMMY written all over it. My team will take care of the rest."

The pair previously starred in 2015’s ‘Legend’ together.