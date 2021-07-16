Emma Bunton has revealed her wedding dress days after the ceremony.

The Spice Girls star - who tied the knot with Jade Jones on Tuesday (13.07.21) - is still in high spirits days after their nuptials as she shared a wedding day photo with her Instagram followers.

She beamed with one arm raised as she posed in her bridal minidress - which featured mesh sleeves and a cape - and garter with flowers in her hair and a huge bouquet in her hand.

She wrote: "Still on cloud 9!"

Model Abbey Clancy replied: "Wow."

And Louise Redknapp commented: "Beaut."

The 45-year-old singer married Jade, 42, this week after 23 years together and the nuptials were kept low-key.

The only people in attendance at Soho Farmhouse were their mothers, sons Beau, 13, and 10-year-old Tate, and two close friends, who served as their witnesses.

It means her former bandmates - Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Melanie C and Mel B - weren't invited, as a source revealed: "Emma and Jade wanted to celebrate with only a handful of people. They kept the whole ceremony secret from everyone but wanted their kids there. Beau was his dad’s Best Man — it was so sweet.

“If they’d had a bigger ceremony, the girls would have been invited but they wanted it to be really intimate.”

However, the girls weren't offended at missing out, and the 'Stop' hitmakers all sent congratulatory messages after Emma shared photos of the wedding on her Instagram account.

Victoria posted: "Congratulations. Love u both so much!! x.(sic)"

Geri commented: “So happy for you and your lovely family.”

Melanie C added: “Yeahhhhh! Congratulations. Love you all sooooooo much.(sic)"

And Mel B simply exclaimed: “Yipppeee (sic)"

Back in 2019, Emma admitted she was in no rush to tie the knot with Jade.

She said: "It is the world's longest engagement but if Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell can do it . . . they've never married.

"Do you know what, I really do believe each to their own. For me, I am a one-man girl and as you can see I've been with Jade for so long and I love that kind of connection, that intimacy with one person, that falling in love.

However, she admitted she wanted to marry "one day".

Asked if the lack of making things official has kept them together, Emma said: "Maybe it is, I don't know. One day I know we would love a wedding and we want the kids to be there."