Hoda Kotb has revealed the pandemic has delayed her plans to adopt her third baby.

The 'Today' star - who has daughters Haley, four, and Hope, two, with fiance Joel Schiffman - admitted "everything's slow" when it comes to adding to their family.

Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live', she told Andy Cohen: "You know what's funny about the adoption stuff that's going on now?

"Apparently it's really slow during this time during COVID. I thought it would be a different game...

"They said that a lot of people who maybe normally would feel like it would be something they'd want to do — have a child and give it to someone to raise because they couldn't — are holding on to things because they don't have anything in that moment, so that's what I've heard from our agency.

"Everything's slow."

The 56-year-old star revealed she and her man are taking their time and willing to wait for the right moment.

She added: "They say wait wisely and just be, so we're just gonna be."

The news anchor and TV star is also having to patient as she and Joel wait for the perfect wedding after the coronavirus pandemic also halted their plans for a destination wedding.

In October last year, she said: "We were supposed to have it a month from right now. I mean, that was our big master plan, Joel and me.

"And we were going to do it at a tropical destination and then we decided we were going to wait... Who knows when people are going to be flying or feel comfortable flying?

"So, I thought, 'Is that a good idea or should we just maybe do a small wedding?' So, we may."

Meanwhile, Hoda previously confessed she is “bummed” she is having to postpone her wedding.

She said: "We are kind of guessing that it will [get postponed]. It was a destination wedding, which would mean people getting on planes. We were kind of holding out to see what could happen, but the destination that we were going to is turning into one of the hot spots. So it looks like we may have to postpone. We're kinda bummed about that because the place we were going is, like, our favourite place on Earth. We love it there. I know we should say, 'Who cares? It doesn't matter.' But we waited a long time, so I sure hope we get to have it. I don't know when.”