Nick Jonas is the "greatest love" of Priyanka Chopra's life.

Nick, 28, and Priyanka, 38, tied the knot in India three years ago and Priyanka is still head-over-heels for her husband.

When asked by Stylist magazine, "What is your greatest love?", Priyanka replied: "I don't want to be clichéd and say my husband but he is the greatest love of my life. If not him, I would say my art."

And Priyanka revealed that she is happiest when at home with her family.

She said: "With my family or at home with my dogs, my family and friends... big groups of people, really loud and lots of food. That's my happy place."

Priyanka added that her greatest fear is "losing my loved ones" and she admitted she is also scared of dying.

She said: "I am [scared of dying] because I like life too much. I hope we go to a place called heaven. I hope you meet your ancestors and the people you lost in your life. I hope it's described in the fairytales that I grew up on, but I also hope it's a window into having a good life."

When asked what is the meaning of life, she replied: "As much as I want to give a funny answer, I think, honestly, the meaning of life is to be joyous. Because, all we know is, we're born alone, we're going to die alone. Living a joyful life within the circumstances, is, to me, the meaning of life."