Courtney Stodden has thanked Jason Biggs after he sent them a private apology for comments he made about them in the past.

The 26-year-old star claimed earlier this year they had been publicly and privately bullied by a number of celebrities when they were a teenager, including Chrissy Teigen, Joy Behar and Courtney Love.

And on Friday (16.07.21), they publicly praised ‘American Pie’ actor Jason for sending them a “personal apology” for his involvement in Courtney’s claims.

Courtney posted a screenshot of Jason’s message, which read: “Hi Courtney- I wanted to drop you a note to say that I’m sorry for any tweet that I made in the past that may have hurt your feelings. They were meant as jokes- but they were at your expense, and knowing how you feel, that makes them not funny at all.

“I am trying my best these days to live a clean and sober life, one in which I make good and healthy decisions- and that means taking accountability for the bad decisions I’ve made in the past. I wish you nothing but the best and happiness and success always. Xo jason (sic)”

And alongside the message, they tweeted: “This is what a personal apology looks like. Everyone makes mistakes but not everyone takes real accountability. Jason, I felt this. I wish you love and immense success to you and your family.”

The news comes after Courtney claimed Chrissy Teigen told them to take their own life when they were a teenager.

Chrissy apologised on Twitter but Courtney insisted she had blocked them from the platform so they weren’t able to see.

And the ‘Lip Sync Battle’ star recently said she felt "lost" and "depressed" after becoming a part of "cancel club" following Courtney’s claims.

She wrote on Instagram: "Iiiii don’t really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s*** in real life.

"Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer.

"I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way! (sic)”