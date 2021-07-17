Emily Ratajkowski has hit out at online trolls who tell her she’s a “s****y mother”.

The 30-year-old actress welcomed son Sylvester into the world in March, and has slammed those who have been making “awful remarks” in her Instagram comments and criticising her parenting over the past four months.

Emily compared her situation to Britney Spears, whose parenting skills were criticised in the media when she became a mother in her 20s, and urged people to “do better”.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “We are all reflecting back on shaming Britney and calling her a bad mom when she drove with her baby in her lap. We talk about how we have to 'do better' as a culture.

“Meanwhile my comments are filled awful remarks about how I don't deserve to be a mom. Shame on you all.

“I don't care if you hate me or hate celebrity (or just hate women) but it's incredibly scary to become a parent and nobody deserves to be told by strangers that they're a s****y mother. (sic)”

Emily welcomed her son with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and was most recently criticised online by people who disagreed with the way she was holding her tot in a vacation snap.

Meanwhile, the beauty recently said she "never really understood" what it was like to make a family before she fell pregnant, and insisted she felt “really lucky” to be expecting a baby.

She said: "I've never really understood what it would be like to make a family and growing a family is an amazing eye opening experience and I feel really lucky. I don't know what motherhood is going to be like of course because this is my first time and everyone has such different experiences and perspectives. So, the best thing to do is just trust in the process and take each day at a time and then see where this ride takes me."