Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are mourning the loss of their pet dog Violet.

The couple took to Instagram on Friday (16.07.21) to pay tribute to their late pooch, whom Steve adopted back in 2012, after she passed away “suddenly”.

Alongside a series of pictures of herself with Violet, 40-year-old Jenna wrote: “Our hearts are broken today as we mourn the sudden loss of our Violet Mae. Violet was the sweetest lady i ever knew, the best sneaky kisser in the world and the calm amongst the chaos always.

“Everyone who met you loved you and it is one the greatest privileges of my life to have had the last few years with you. The bond you and Steve shared comes around once in a lifetime and our entire family misses you beyond words. I am holding on to the owl we saw on our porch last night right after you passed being a sign of your wise beautiful soul flying high. I love you my sweet Vi Vi (sic)”

And Steve also posted a lengthy tribute to Violet, alongside his own pictures of his almost decade-long pal.

He wrote: “Violet Mae Kazee 2012-2021

“To know her was to love her. She was more than a best friend to me. She was my savior. When I lost my mom I truly didn’t know how I would survive. Along came Violet and from the first glance we were soulmates. She wasn’t the dog I had picked out, that was a black lab mix named Jessie, who sadly didn’t make the trip from the Mississippi shelter.

“As I was leaving the shelter disappointed that the dog of my dreams didn’t arrive I saw her. She was sitting in the middle of a pile of brothers and sisters who were all losing their minds as puppies tend to do. Not her. She just stared at me. Into my soul as only Violet could do. I knew she was the one and we never looked back. (sic)”

Steve, 45, went on to reminisce on the “adventures” he had with his pooch.

He added: “The years we spent together were full of adventures. Cross country road trips, beach days, endless hikes to Griffith Observatory, and plenty of cuddles.

“She was my true north always. If you ever met Violet, and many of you have, you know what I mean. She was truly a one of a kind. She held me up through some of the hardest times in my life. She was by my side for some of the best moments in my life. For a lot of years it was just the two of us. Then came siblings. Then came a family.

“She was just as amazing with Jenna, Evie, and Callum as I knew she would be. Soft and gentle and always ready with a sneaky kiss right in the mouth. Life will never be the same without her. Her passing was sudden and has left us all in shock but we are focusing on the memories because they are some of my most precious. Violet was a good dog. (sic)”