Caitlyn Jenner has hired a film crew to document her run for Governor of California.

The 71-year-old former Olympian and reality star is running for the political position, and has reportedly hired a documentary film crew to chronicle her journey.

According to a report published by Politico on Friday (16.07.21), Caitlyn is looking to sell the footage afterward for a documentary or series, although no project is in the works as of the time of writing.

A senior campaign adviser told the outlet: “We’re documenting history.”

Caitlyn announced her plan to run for Governor in April, when she released a lengthy statement about her political campaign.

She said: “California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.

“I have been a compassionate disrupter throughout my life from representing the United States and winning a gold medal at the Olympics to helping advance the movement for equality.”

However, the ‘I Am Cait’ star’s sons – Burt, 42, whom Caitlyn has with Chrystie Jenner, and her two sons with Linda Thompson, Brandon, 39, and Brody, 37 – aren’t happy with her potential career move.

Insiders claimed that Burt, Brandon, and Brody “don't feel she's qualified for the position” and are “upset she never took the family's feelings into consideration” before announcing her decision to run.

It was also reported Caitlyn’s ex-wife Kris Jenner and their daughters – Kendall, 25, and Kylie, 23 – as well as the rest of the Kardashian family will not be endorsing the star’s political campaign.

But actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was Governor of California from 2003 until 2011, said it “doesn’t matter” who the Governor is as long as they are “qualified” for the job.

He explained: "The key thing about all of this is, it doesn't matter if it's Caitlyn or it's anyone else. Do you have a clear vision where you want to go? What are the kind of changes you want to make, and why are you qualified to become governor?

"That's what you have to convince the people."