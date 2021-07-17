Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, want their daughter Lilibet to be christened at Windsor in front Queen Elizabeth.

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, left the UK for California last year but they are determined that their daughter Lilibet Diana - who was born in June - will be christened at St George's Chapel, Windsor, like her brother Archie was in 2019.

A source told the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: "Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened at Windsor, just like her brother. They are happy to wait until circumstances allow."

Harry reportedly shared his plans when he returned to the UK this month to unveil a memorial statue for his late mother Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace.

Harry also spoke about life as a father of two during his visit, admitting he and Meghan are finding it a "juggle" parenting two kids.

Harry attended the 2021 WellChild Awards at Kew Gardens in London, where he was quizzed by pop star Ed Sheeran - who has a baby daughter Lyra, 10 months, with wife Cherry Seaborn - on life with son Archie, two, and Lili.

The 30-year-old singer said: “Congratulations, a girl right? We just had a little girl 10 months ago now. You’re still in the trenches now! How do you manage with two?”

To which Harry confessed: "Two is definitely a juggle."

Harry said his eldest child is "running around like crazy", but his baby daughter has been a dream so far.

He added: “We’ve been lucky so far, she’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.”