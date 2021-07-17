Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale have been discussing tying the knot.

The 41-year-old actress and the 51-year-old actor - who have children Rocco, five, and Rafa, three - have been in a relationship for nine years and want to finally make it official, although the COVID-19 pandemic has put their plans on hold.

Speaking to Australia's Good Weekend, Rose said: "I keep going, ‘Let’s get around to it, let’s do it.’ And then, you know, you have a baby, and then, oh, there’s another baby. It was kind of like that for us. I love weddings, and I know people [for whom] it’s an important thing, and I respect that totally. I guess for us it’s just been, we didn’t do it, we’ll do it, then – no! Pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Rose revealed that COVID hit home for them as Bobby lost some friends to the virus.

The actress - who moved with her family from Brooklyn, New York, to Sydney during the pandemic - said: "It was scary, trying to figure out how to get out and be safe. And no one knew anything, right? We were all in this boat of, ‘What is this?’ It was a very, very weird atmosphere in the city. Bobby and I went to see 'Girl from the North Country' on Broadway, then, two days later, Broadway shut, and by that weekend it was awful. All of a sudden there was this tsunami, tidal wave, of this fearsome thing coming, then it just arrived and it was like, ‘Whoa.’ Then people we knew started to get it. Bobby lost friends.”

Rose also spoke about her late friend Heath Ledger - who died in 2008 - and praised him for looking after her when she first moved to Hollywood.

She said: "It’s an overwhelming city, but I had friends. Heath was a good friend of mine. We’d done a film together ['Two Hands' in 1999] and he was incredibly generous. He would take me under his wing and help me out for those first few years, always getting me in, auditioning for his movies, putting me up at his house.

"I mean, listen, it’s obviously a tragedy. We had come over here together, then his career went like a freight train and … it’s so sad. He had an electric kind of energy.”