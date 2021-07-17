Jo Wood has made the decision to not have the COVID-19 vaccination.

The 66-year-old former model - who is the ex-wife of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood - is wary about being injected with any of the vaccines due, in her opinion, to the lack of sufficient clinical trials, and after already catching coronavirus she has been informed by her doctor that she has sufficient antibodies to not get seriously ill from the disease.

In an interview with The Lady magazine, she said: "I went to the doctor the other day and was told that I'm full of antibodies as a result of having had the virus. So until the antibodies have gone I'm not wanting to get vaccinated. And also I want to wait until after the clinical trials have finished."

Jo did not experience any severe symptoms when she had COVID and she thinks that was because her immune system was able to battle the illness due to the organic diet she follows.

She added: "I felt unwell for five days but after that I was fine. I'm a great believer in the strength of the immune system, so I put my recovery down to what I eat and my supplements."

Jo's life has been touched by the most severe effect of coronavirus because her younger brother 61-year-old Paul Karslake died after contracting the respiratory illness back in March 2020, and she thinks his poor diet and lifestyle contributed to his passing.

She said: "He was a bad eater - and he liked to drink a lot too. His heart was only working at 20 per cent capacity and he just didn't have the strength to overcome the virus. I still can't quite believe he's gone."