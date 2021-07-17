Google is bringing Meet video calls to its augmented reality glasses.

Meet on Glass will allow technicians and other frontline workers to live stream their perspective on a call, just like someone would share their desktop screen.

They will be able to see and chat to other co-workers on the call while streaming on their headset.

In a blog post, Dave Citron - Director, Project Management, Google Workspace - said: "Starting today, we’re making Google Meet on Glass Enterprise Edition 2 (Meet on Glass) more broadly available through an open beta.

"Any Google Workspace customer around the world can now give their employees, suppliers, and partners greater sight with Glass—using the simple and intuitive Google Meet environment they’re already used to.

"With Meet on Glass, meeting participants can experience a first-person view of the Glass wearer’s perspective and collaborate with the entire video meeting in real time."

The Meet team is looking to roll out the update for users in North America, Europe and Australia, while it's also available in Japan.

The company added: "Meet on Glass is one of the ways we’re bringing powerful new video conferencing experiences to customers around the world, regardless of the devices they’re using to connect and collaborate with their teams.

"When combined with our Google meet hardware and peripherals, the possibilities for real-time connection and problem solving are even greater."