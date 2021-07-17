Priyanka Chopra Jonas felt most beautiful on her wedding day.

The 38-year-old star married Nick Jonas in 2018, and she admitted her confidence and joy shines through in the photos.

She told OK! magazine: "I think the universe was in the right place and I felt my most confident and beautiful.

"It was a magical day, being surrounded by all the most important people in my life.

"I wasn't even thinking about how I looked, I was just in the moment, but looking at my wedding photo now I can see I did feel my most beautiful.

"I was feeling so happy and confident, and that's what shows."

Priyanka - who turns 39 on Sunday (18.07.21) - admitted she loves being in her 30s, and she has embraced the freedom they've given her.

She explained: "Oh, my thirties are the best! You lose the insecurities of the twenties, and you come into a place when you're young enough to be stupid but old enough to know better.

"I can say, 'Today I'm going to be stupid and I know I'm going to regret it, but it's my choice."

Meanwhile, she also opened up about how her family help keep her grounded despite her fame.

She said: "Well, my family. If I ever bring fame into the world, my mum will slap me on the back of my head and be like, 'That kind of thing is not allowed in my house!' [laughs]

"We live when my jobs stops. Work is my work and my home is my home. Everything inside my home is rather normal.

"Other things take priority. Like, 'Oh my gosh, the dog pooped on the carpet'. That's the reality."

Priyanka also offered her 18-year-old self some advice as she reflected on how her life and outlook has changed.

She said: "What I would say is, 'Chill out! The world is not going to collapse if you make one mistake'.

"Every time I drive past the Hilton on Park Lane, where the Miss World contestants stayed, it takes me back to my 18-year-old self looking out into the big city and feeling daunted by what the day might hold.

"Now, on the other side of 35, I'm good to say, 'It's OK to chill out.' "