Microsoft has confirmed a new "cloud PC" product letting users stream a Windows device wherever they are.

The Windows 365 service will work in a similar way to game streaming - computing is done remotely in a data centre and streaming to devices - which means tablets, Apple Macs and more will be able to stream an entire Windows desktop PC.

Initially, the product will be available to businesses, as the tech giant pushes the development as "hybrid Windows for a hybrid" world with more firms blending remote and office working.

In the announcement, Microsoft said: "The Windows experience is consistent, no matter the device.

"You can get the same work done on a laptop in a hotel room, a tablet from their car between appointments, or your desktop while you're in the office."

Businesses customers "of all sizes" will be able to access the product from August, although there's no news on a personal launch in the future.