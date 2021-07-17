Georgia May Jagger has a new boyfriend.

The 29-year-old daughter of Rolling Stones rocker Sir Mick Jagger has started dating 21-year-old skater Cambryan Sedlick after splitting from restaurateur Louis Levy, 31.

A source told the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: "They loved living together in New York, but when Georgia decided to split her time between there and LA, it put a strain on the relationship that turned out to be too much. Louis owns two restaurants in New York, so he has to be there. It's his home."

Speaking about making skateboarding his career, Cambryan has said: "I want to keep doing this and making rent. I would like to eventually be able to get a savings account going."

Georgia previously revealed in 2019 that she had moved to New York to be with Louis, after first maintaining a long distance relationship.

She said: "I've just moved to Brooklyn to be with my boyfriend; we've been doing long-distance for some time now, so I'm really happy that I see him more. Right now, we're settling into where we're living, doing a bit of antique shopping, just sussing out the place."

Georgia admitted that she has had to make some changes to her lifestyle since setting up home with Louis, mainly altering her sleep pattern because he works nights.

She shared: "I used to be like an old lady and go to bed really early. But because my boyfriend works nights, the dogs and I are up until two in the morning pretty much every night."