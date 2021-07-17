Renee Zellweger has "found her Prince Charming" in Ant Anstead.

The 52-year-old actress recently started dating the 42-year-old TV presenter and Ant's close pal and 'Wheeler Dealers' co-star Mike Brewer, says the pair are smitten.

He told the Daily Mail newspaper: "I think Renee has found her Prince Charming and Ant has found a real woman in Renee. He’s got a woman who cares about him, and he cares about her. They are both wonderful people and they deserve this happiness.

"They just clicked, and the timing was right. They wanted to keep it private at first.

"When you’re in a new relationship, you don’t know if it will work or not so you’re not sure if you should tell your friends or share it with your family.

"But Renee is comfortable now with them being seen together, shopping at Home Depot or just doing the ordinary things other couples do."

Renee and Ant met when she guest starred on his show 'Celebrity IOU Joyride' and Mike says she has already started to bond with his son Hudson, 22 months, from his second marriage to Christina Haack and she has been FaceTiming his teenage children, who live in the UK with his first wife Louise.

Mike said: "Renee has a great relationship with Hudson, something that’s obviously very important to Ant.

"Ant’s an all-round good guy but one of the nicest things about him is that he’s a good dad. He’s always on the phone to those kids, even though he can’t see them right now. He’s such a devoted father he makes the rest of us look bad,’ says Mike. Ant will not be daunted by his new girlfriend’s Hollywood life."