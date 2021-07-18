Winona Ryder shares her 'Stranger Things' pay with her family, according to a new report.

The 49-year-old actress plays main character Joyce Byers in the hit Netflix sci-fi horror series and, after being paid a reputed $350,000-per-epsidoe for Season 3, it has been rumoured that her wages may have increased to $1.1 million-per-episode for her work on Season 4 due to the incredible global success of the show, which has won six Emmys.

Winona - who was the highest paid cast member when the show started back in 2016 - reportedly shares her generous pay packet with her parents, Cynthia and Michael, to ensure they are financially secure, whilst she also employs her half-brother Jubal as part of her entourage.

Speaking to the new issue of America's OK! magazine, a source said: "She's not a greedy or tight-fisted person, so she thinks nothing of handing her parents a big fat pay cheque every month or making other family members, like her half-brother, Jubal, 52, part of her entourage."

Winona has such a kind heart she is always thinking of others and their fortunes, so much so that she kept her own personal staff on the payroll even when shooting was suspended on the next episodes of 'Stranger Things' due to lockdown rules implemented to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The source added: "Winona is very careful about who she trusts, which is why she likes having family members around her and is so generous with her money. It's a win-win for everyone."

Meanwhile, Winona recently admitted that she doesn't ever want to get married.

The 'Heathers' star - who was previously in a relationship with Johnny Depp and romantically linked to Matt Damon - has been dating Scott MacKinlay Hahn since 2011 and though they are very happy in their relationship, she'd rather not legalise their union than tale the risk of getting divorced one day.

She said: "I'm a serial monogamist. But marriage? I don't know. I'd rather never have been married than been divorced a few times."