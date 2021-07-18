YouTube is introducing three new features familiar to Twitch users.

Now, streamers on the video sharing platform can take advantage of the new additions, which have been around for a while on the streaming platform.

The first lets you limit chats to subscribers only, which is useful for moderators but also as a way of encouraging viewers to pay for more access.

Streamers can also now create polls inside chats, which gives people another way to engage with chatrooms by offering a simple way to give input.

Finally, viewers with more than 1,000 followers themselves will now be able to create clips from gaming streams.

In a support thread, YouTube said: "Today we’re sharing three highly requested product updates that we know streamers and gaming creators have been waiting for.

"With these features we’re making interacting with your live audience and sharing memorable moments from your content even easier."