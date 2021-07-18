David Harbour is willing to "throw mud" at Winona Ryder when acting.

The pair star in the hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things' as Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers respectively and David feels that he and his co-star perform at their best when they are "mad" with one another.

In an appearance on YouTube show 'Hot Ones', he said: "The only way drama happens is if people experience something real together.

"It is at its best dramatically when David and Winona are mad at each other. On a lot of work nowadays, I feel people don't actually like that and want people to get along."

The 'Black Widow' star admits that he is finding it increasingly challenging to find performers who share a similar approach.

David said: "What I found with Winona is that she realises that beauty comes from mess and the lotus grows from the mud so we can throw some mud at each other.

"She's very willing to do that but I've found it harder and harder to find people who are prepared to do the same."

The 'Black Widow' star also revealed his dislike for Chester, the dog who appeared in the show as the Byers family pet, as the pooch was impossible to control – even joking that it should be killed off.

David said: "I had that f***ing dog so bad.

"Take after take it would wander off or do something. And then I remember the trainer on the sidelines going, 'Come on! We got to make our money!'

"Yeah, I walked up to them, and I was like, 'You know, the Byers should probably have that dog put to sleep next season.'"