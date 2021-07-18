Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy's romance has evolved since they tied the knot.

The 42-year-old TV star and Jeezy, 43, got married earlier this year in an intimate ceremony at their Atlanta home, and Jeannie thinks it's made their relationship even stronger.

She said: "That shift marked a moment that I've never felt before in my life."

Jeannie also confessed that her own approach to romance has changed over the years.

She told People: "It marked a moment of deep, sacred, invested commitment to this person. It was different than anything I've ever experienced because I am older. I know what I want. I know what I need.

"And even more than that, I'm willing. I'm willing to make the compromises and the changes in myself, in my choices to see what I could squeeze out of this love that's available for me."

Jeannie is now determined to not take her husband or their relationship for granted.

The TV star said: "When you have somebody that loves you so much, especially in the beginning of our relationship, it's important to savour that person's hopes and their dreams.

"And all too often we either kind of take it for granted or we start prioritising differently. And so you lose that person's excitement. And I don't want to do that to him and he wouldn't want to do that to me."

The loved-up couple had initially planned to tie the knot overseas. However, they changed their wedding plans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She shared: "We had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy's mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife."