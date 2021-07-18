Iggy Azalea "cannot wait" to start cooking with her son.

The chart-topping rap star - who has Onyx, 14 months, with her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - has taken to social media to recall a funny story from her baby boy's latest play date and to look forward to the day when they can cook together.

Iggy, 31, wrote on Twitter: "My son had a play date today and he kept trying to feed the other little boy imaginary food -

"It was extremely cute.

"The other kid was rightfully confused as hell. Lmao

"He makes the sound like someone pretending to eat too hahahaha (sic)"

Iggy subsequently revealed that she can't wait to cook alongside her son.

The 'Fancy' hitmaker - who was born in Australia but relocated to the US during her teens - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I cannot wait until he’s old enough to cook with me and we can make all kinds of fun kids meals. (sic)"

Iggy posted the tweets shortly after announcing she's taking a break from music for "a few years" to focus on "other creative projects".

The blonde beauty revealed that her upcoming album, 'End of an Era', will be her last for a while, and admitted that she's "excited" for her fans to "see different sides" to her in the coming months.

She tweeted: "“End of an Era” is so special to me because after I drop my album next month iam going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music.

"I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future.

"Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing!

"I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour! (sic)"