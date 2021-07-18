Cardi B thinks she looks "freakin sexy" in the 'Wild Side' music video.

The 28-year-old rap star - who is pregnant with her second child - has taken to social media to reveal her love for the new video, which sees her star alongside Normani.

Cardi - who worked as a stripper before finding fame as a rapper - wrote on Twitter in response to a screenshot of the video: "I love this sooo much we just look sooo freakin sexy (sic)"

The video sees Cardi and Normani embracing each other without any clothes on.

Cardi - who announced her pregnancy news in June - previously attracted criticism for her 'WAP' music video, which also featured Normani, Kylie Jenner and Megan Thee Stallion.

Cardi shot the video for the X-rated song last year, and revealed she had to spend $100,000 on testing just to overcome COVID-19 restrictions.

She previously shared: "It was kind of weird shooting the video in the age of corona.

"Like, we had to spend $100,000 dollars just on testing. Everybody on the shoot had to get tested for coronavirus. We had a tiger and a leopard there, but we didn’t film with them in there because of safety and because of the pandemic. We spliced those scenes together."

Cardi was widely criticised after the video was released, and previously claimed that she was shocked by the reaction.

Cardi - who has Kulture, three, with raper Offset - explained: "I’ve been really surprised by the reaction, honestly.

"I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan. But I didn’t know it was going to be so controversial. I never expected that, you know, conservatives and Republicans were going to be talking about the song. I didn’t think the song was as vulgar as they said it was, you know?"