Tiffani Thiessen "adores" her 'Saved by the Bell' co-star Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

The 47-year-old actress rose to international fame as Kelly Kapowski in the hit show in the late 80s and early 90s, and Tiffani has revealed she's remained very close to her co-star.

Tiffani - who has Harper, 11, and Holt, six, with her husband Brady Smith - told Us Weekly: "We live totally close together. I love his wife. His kids are great, like, we adore [them]. So we have a lot of fun actually hanging out with them."

Tiffani and Mark-Paul, 47 - who starred as Zack Morris in 'Saved by the Bell' - have previously enjoyed double dates together. However, the actress explained that it can be tough for them to organise now they both have kids.

Tiffani - who reprised her role for the return of 'Saved by the Bell' in 2020 - said: "We have before, but it’s been a long time. I actually go back and start shooting a couple more episodes for season two [of 'Saved by the Bell'] next week. Maybe we’ll try to get something [together].

"It’s hard with kids. He’s got more kids than I do, so he’s got it even harder than I do."

Meanwhile, Tiffani previously admitted to having a family-like relationship with her co-stars.

The actress also conceded that the show "had a huge impact" on her life.

She explained: "We’re still close! It’s kind of like an odd, sort of, not related, but brotherly-sisterly kind of thing. We spent a lot of time together in very informative years that had a huge impact in my life."

Despite this, the show's stars were forced to remain apart amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She previously said: "I’m still close with Mark-Paul. I talk to Elizabeth [Berkley] and Mario [Lopez]. Of course, I haven’t seen anybody in a while."