Ben Platt's outlook on life has been altered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 27-year-old star - who has been dating actor Noah Galvin since early 2020 - has admitted that the global health crisis has caused him to reassess his own priorities in life.

Reflecting on the impact of the pandemic on his life, Ben shared: "I put a little less pressure and stress on myself, because I do have something that is so fulfilling. I'm very happy to be having that kind of shift. But I will always have a little fire under my butt. That’s just who I am."

Ben credits his career success to his "relentless drive", having started working in the entertainment industry as a child.

He told The Independent: "I always had a very particular directive. I started working when I was nine years old and I knew that I wanted to be a performer all the way back then."

Ben is set to release his second studio album, 'Reverie', later this year.

The album was largely recorded amid the coronavirus lockdown in 2020, when Ben was quarantined with his parents in Los Angeles and was working from his childhood bedroom.

Ben - who released his debut album, 'Sing to Me Instead', in March 2019 - explained: "I was living in this bizarre limbo because of where I was.

"I was feeling very connected to the past and who I used to be and where I came from and the comfort of that – mixed with the fact that the pandemic gave everybody a new perspective. And I was in an adult relationship, feeling very involved and very forward-moving.

"So I felt stuck in the middle of those two things."