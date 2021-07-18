Dax Shepard has wished Kristen Bell a happy 41st birthday in a heartfelt Instagram post.

The 46-year-old actor has taken to the photo-sharing platform to lavish praise on his wife, wishing her another "100 years in the saddle".

Alongside a photo of Kristen wearing a cowboy hat, he wrote: "Happy Birthday Cowgirl. Your beauty is only surpassed by your heart and buns. Here’s wishing you another 100 years in the saddle. [heart emojis] @kristenanniebell (sic)"

The loved-up couple have been married since 2013 and have kids Delta, six, and Lincoln, eight, together.

Kristen previously admitted that the coronavirus lockdown posed a challenge for their relationship.

She shared: "At the beginning of the pandemic, we were at each other's throats, and then all the doors locked in our house, like, we had to stay inside, and we were like, ‘Woof, we need to get a handle on the annoyances.'"

The blonde beauty and Dax ultimately agreed to go to therapy in a bid to overcome their issues.

And Kristen admitted that it's been great for their relationship.

The actress - who previously confessed to attending therapy earlier in their marriage - said: "He suggested we go to therapy separately, kinda, so that we could talk s*** about each other. And we did, and it's been great.

"What we've been doing the last couple months is, every two weeks or so, I'll see Harry [the therapist] via Zoom and complain about Dax, and then he'll give me all the reasons why I'm wrong, and then Dax will do the same.

"And then, by the time we meet up in the evening, we love each other again because our toolboxes are bigger."