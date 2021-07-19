Zac Efron thanked the production team behind 'Down to Earth' after winning the first Emmy of his career on Sunday night (18.07.21).

The 33-year-old actor took home the award for Outstanding Daytime Program Host for his role on the Netflix documentary series, which saw him travel to places such as Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica and Peru.

Following his success, Zac - who shot to international stardom as Troy Bolton in the 'High School Musical' series - wrote on Twitter: "Wow! Never expected this and so grateful. A HUGE thank you to @DaytimeEmmys @netflix and our small but powerful crew, #downtoearth who made this show what it is. And most of all, thank all of you for watching and enjoying D2E. This is for you. [heart emoji] (sic)"

Elsewhere, Karrueche Tran claimed the first individual Daytime Emmy Award of her career, as the winners in the fiction and lifestyle fields were announced.

Karrueche, 33, was named the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program for her role as Vivian Johnson on 'The Bay'. She won the Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series gong in 2016 and 2017 for producing the series.

Meanwhile, other big-name winners included Diego Luna, who took home two awards for his work on 'Pan Y Circo', while Andy Serkis won the award for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program for his role in 'The Letter for the Kin'.

The 'Jeopardy: Greatest of All Time' special claimed the award for Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Special.

The show - which aired last year - saw some of the series' best-ever contestants pitted against each other.

During the acceptance speech, writer Michele Loud dedicated the award to the late 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek, who passed away in November at the age of 80.

List of award winners:

Outstanding Daytime Fiction Program:

The Girl In Apartment 15

Outstanding Young Adult Series:

Trinkets

Outstanding Culinary Series:

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

Outstanding Lifestyle Series:

George to the Rescue

Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program:

Tiny Creatures

Outstanding Instructional and How-To Program:

This Old House

Outstanding Arts and Culture Program:

Behind the FX

Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish:

Pan Y Circo

Outstanding Short Form Daytime Non-Fiction Program:

Prideland

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program:

Karrueche Tran, The Bay

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program:

Kristos Andrews, The Bay

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program:

Jodi Long, Dash & Lily

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program:

Mike Manning, The Bay

Outstanding Young Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program:

Chiara D’Ambrosio, The Bay

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program:

Andy Serkis, The Letter for the King

Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program:

Diego Luna, Pan Y Circo

Outstanding Daytime Program Host:

Zac Efron, Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Fiction Program:

Dash & Lily

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Fiction Program:

The Letter for the King