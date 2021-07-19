Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has paid a touching tribute to his wife, Princess Beatrice, on their first wedding anniversary.

The 32-year-old royal – who is the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York – tied the knot with the property tycoon in a socially distanced ceremony on July 17, 2020.

And Edoardo, 38, has shared a new selfie of the married couple - who are expecting their first child together later this year - to mark the milestone, while he thanked his spouse for "every second" of "happiness, laughter and joy" she brings him.

He captioned the Instagram post: "I can’t believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second."

Buckingham Palace confirmed the pair's baby news back in May, in a statement which read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, became parents for the first time in February to a baby boy called August.

And, last year, a source claimed after their wedding that Beatrice was already looking forward to starting a family.

The insider explained: "Bea can't wait to have kids of her own. She's planning to start a family with Edo very soon and is hoping it'll happen this year."

Edoardo already has a son named Christopher - also known as Wolfie - from a previous relationship with Dara Huang and he served as the best man at the couple's wedding.