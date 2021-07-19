Khloe Kardashian has turned to exercise as a form of therapy to "help" her get her "head right".

The 37-year-old reality star recently called it quits with Tristan Thompson - the father of her three-year-old daughter True - for the second time, and she has admitted she needed to take some time for herself "right now" to get herself in a good headspace.

Khloe said on her Instagram Story over the weekend: "Happy Sunday everybody!

"I usually don't work out on Sunday but I missed days last week due to having such a busy work week and I use my workouts as a form of therapy.

"For me, they really just help me get my head right, so I'm excited."

Khloe continued: "I feel like I need to get my head right, right now ... so happy Sunday.

The Good American co-founder's older sister, Kim Kardashian West, 40, was joining her sibling for the gym session later on.

She added in the next couple of clips: "I think Kim is working out with me.

"I love a good sister workout. Kourt, I miss you, I wish you would join in."

Khloe and Tristan, 30, split in June after reconnecting during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The pair had previously split in February 2019 after Tristan kissed Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods while at a party.

However, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is “still very loyal” to the NBA pro.

Although she’s said to be “okay” with being single, she hasn’t opened herself up for any dates for the time being as she continues to co-parent with the sports star.

A source claimed this month: "For now, Khloe is single and seems okay with it. She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan.

"She doesn't like when people criticise him. He will always be special to her. It's very possible that they will get back together eventually."