Bill Murray has joined the cast of Wes Anderson's new film.

The 70-year-old actor is set to reunite with the acclaimed filmmaker, with the duo having previously worked together on nine other projects, including 'Moonrise Kingdom', 'The Royal Tenenbaums' and 'The Grand Budapest Hotel'.

The Hollywood icon is poised to star in the as-yet-untitled film alongside Tilda Swinton, according to Variety, which reports that the movie will shoot in Spain.

Bill and Tilda, 60, both appear in Wes' new comedy-drama film 'The French Dispatch', which recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

The movie also stars the likes of Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, and Owen Wilson.

Bill previously admitted he doesn't hesitate to work with Wes, even though he's still not seen his directorial debut, 'Bottle Rocket'.

The legendary actor also revealed that they've become great friends after working together for so many years.

He explained: "I’ve been very fortunate to work with Wes on all of his other movies, except for that one I haven’t seen.

"At first, it was an afterthought, but we’ve become great friends. He really makes movie-making an experience. I used to envy those old-timers who went to Hawaii and shot Hurricane, and they had to stay in Hawaii for five and a half months for a good storm. That was living. That was really being a movie actor, back then. But Wes’ movies are similar.

"We go to a place, we take over a small place, and that’s all you do, is the movie. There’s nothing else, but making that movie and being with the people that are making that movie."