Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa have shared a new family portrait with their twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.

To mark one month since the arrival of their baby boys, Abby posted an adorable snap of her and the 'Wild 'N Out' star snuggling the tots, who donned matching pyjamas for the photoshoot.

She captioned the professional photo on Instagram: "One month old. Zion & Zillion Cannon."

The 30-year-old DJ announced she and Nick - who also has newborn Zen, with Alyssa Scott, Powerful Queen, seven months, and son Golden, four, with Brittany Bell, and 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey - had welcomed their twins into the world on June 14, after revealing her pregnancy in April.

She wrote at the time: "Our dearest sons - my miracle babies. Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels.

"I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support.

"No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both (sic)"

The 'Masked Singer' star and his girlfriend Alyssa welcomed Zen into the world just nine days later, and the arrival marked Nick’s fourth child in just six months.

He and Brittany welcomed their daughter Powerful Queen into the world in December.

Meanwhile, Nick recently insisted none of his children are “accidents”.

The father-of-seven slammed the idea that any of his brood were conceived by accident.

He said: “I don’t have no accident. There’s a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”