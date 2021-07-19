Facebook has pushed back against Joe Biden's criticism of social media companies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The US President has slammed various companies for allowing misinformation to appear on their platforms, and now, Guy Rosen - Facebook's vice-president of integrity - has insisted the criticism isn't entirely fair.

In a blog post, he observed that "facts tell a very different story to the one promoted by the administration in recent days".

He added: "At a time when COVID-19 cases are rising in America, the Biden administration has chosen to blame a handful of American social media companies.

"While social media plays an important role in society, it is clear that we need a whole of society approach to end this pandemic. And facts - not allegations - should help inform that effort."

Social media companies, like Facebook, recently came under fire from the US President during an interview with NBC News.

Asked what his message was to "platforms like Facebook", Biden replied: "They’re killing people ... the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated, and they’re killing people."

In reaction to Biden's comments, Guy wrote: "President Biden’s goal was for 70 percent of Americans to be vaccinated by July 4. Facebook is not the reason this goal was missed."