Amy Winehouse's father wants people to remember the late star for her "talent", not her addictions.

The 'Back To Black' singer died of alcohol poisoning in July 2011 aged just 2017 and Mitch Winehouse admitted he is doing his best not to let his daughter's troubles overshadow her other qualities.

Reflecting on plans to mark the 10th anniversary of Amy's death with friends and family on Friday (23.07.21), he told The Sun newspaper: "There will be tears, without a doubt.

“Every year is difficult but of course 10 years on brings attention — which I understand but it brings it all back too. It’s hard to avoid being upset. In many ways we will never get over it, however long passes.

“But shortly afterwards, we will head somewhere for a meal and our focus will be on the amazing things about Amy’s life — her talent, her generosity and the love she showed us all.

“That’s become my mission, to make sure people think of Amy for all she gave the world and those around her, not just for her troubles with addiction."

Mitch's "favourite memories" of his daughters are not her "big career highs" but the intimate moments they enjoyed together.

He said: "Of course we remember the big career highs, the awards, but my favourite memories are the smaller, more personal moments we shared.

“The week she went to number one all over the world, she asked me to come out for a drink with her in Soho and insisted it was just the two of us, no security.

"Along the way she stopped off in loads of places, as we walked through town saying hello to people she knew.

“I watched how wonderful she was, how down to earth, even though she suddenly had all this attention. But it was about the last time we were able to do that.

"Shortly afterwards things just got too hectic — and she did have problems after that.

“A little while later she spent a month in the London clinic and asked me to go to Agent Provocateur, the sexy lingerie shop up the road, so that she had some underwear.

“She had sent me to collect some skimpy, red, babydoll-type thing and a matching dressing gown.

“I said to her: ‘You can’t wear that around here!’ But she laughed and put it on, and nobody thought anything of it because it was just Amy, who she was.

“Nothing ever changed her. Once, we met Nelson Mandela and everyone was on best behaviour except Amy who joked with him that he had a lot in common with her husband — because they’d both spent a lot of time in prison. Everyone laughed.”