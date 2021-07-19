Kid Cudi has hit back at critics of his painted nails.

The 37-year-old rapper disabled comments on Instagram after receiving nasty remarks underneath a picture of him showing off his orange and shimmery blue nail polish as he threw up the peace sign in a 'Mandalorian' helmet at the weekend.

Taking to Twitter, he explained: "Turned my comments off on instagram. Seems people really have a problem w me painting my nails. I got tired of blockin so many accounts. I really need u to understand, if u dont like me doin this or anything I do, please dont buy my albums, dont come to my shows. F*** way off. (sic)"

Cudi shutting down critics of his nails comes after he recently revealed Kurt Cobain inspired him to wear a floral dress on 'Saturday Night Live'.

The 'Day 'n' Night' hitmaker turned heads in the strappy gown on the late-night comedy sketch show in April.

And he later explained how the late Nirvana frontman famously rocking a similar style on the cover of The Face magazine in 1993 was his muse, while he also wanted to inspire young people to be themselves and wear whatever they want to.

He said: "The image of seeing Kurt Cobain in a dress was very rock 'n' roll to me. That was cool. So I already made my mind up years ago that I wanted to do this. And it's cool because I'm also giving confidence to the kids and telling them to be themselves and do what they want to do."

The 'Memories' hitmaker faced backlash by some for his outfit choice but he loves that he has caused a stir.

He said: "I've already seen people making YouTube videos where they're just strictly talking about me and this dress. Like grown men, angry, grown Black men, angry. 'He's doing something against men and masculinity, it's a big thing going on…' And I just be like, 'Yo, this is so funny, this is crazy that I've stirred it up like this.'

"I'm more like, 'Hmm, I wonder why they feel that way. I've never been someone who's, like, thinking about the backlash. I don't give a f*** about what anyone thinks. You can't when you're doing this s***. I knew it would p*** some people off, but I love that. Because hip-hop is so weird about s***."