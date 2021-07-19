YouTube star KSI made £7 million in cryptocurrency last year - before losing it all amid the Bitcoin crash.

The 28-year-old star - who has a huge following on social media - has revealed he made an eye-watering profit on his initial investment, but its value has already evaporated following the recent fall in the value of Bitcoin.

He told the 'Private Parts' podcast: "I put £2 million into Bitcoin – well, I say Bitcoin. I put [in] £2 million last year – November, December – but this was into cryptocurrencies.

"I made £7 million and now I’ve lost it all. It’s mental. It’s been a full journey, but I had to experience it. I fully understand it now. I put money in things where I essentially leveraged myself and I kinda over-leveraged myself to a point where I lost money because of it."

KSI explained that the situation was triggered by the "Bitcoin crash".

Despite this, the YouTuber - who has also enjoyed success as a rapper and as a professional boxer - has remained philosophical about the situation.

Reflecting on the crash, he added: "There’s no point crying over spilt milk."

And in spite of the dramatic crash, KSI thinks Bitcoin remains "the future".