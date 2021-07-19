Rita Ora doesn't know "how to do anything", her friend Nick Grimshaw has claimed.

The 36-year-old DJ always loves hanging out with the 'Body On Me' hitmaker but admitted she's always too "busy" to do basic chores and requires an assistant to help with the most simple tasks.

However, Nick - who also counts the likes of Harry Styles and Adele among his friends - doesn't think Rita is alone in her helplessness in the home.

He told Alan Carr on his 'Life's A Beach' podcast: “Rita was fun to go on holiday with. She doesn’t know how to do anything.

“Because she’s a pop star, everything has to be done, she’s busy. This is not just her, all pop stars don’t know how to put the kettle on. They have to text someone: ‘I want to go for my lunch later’, then someone will call someone.

There was a lot of that.”

After working together on 'The X Factor' in 2015, Nick and Rita went on an end-of-year holiday with a group of pals and the 30-year-old singer was so used to having a professional glam squad to help her get ready, when left to fend for herself she ended up missing the big moment of signalling in the new year.

Nick recalled: "When I finished 'X Factor' a gang of 12 of us went on holiday to Miami and Rita came.

“On New Year’s Eve I was DJing at a party. She was nowhere to be seen, and came down at 2am – she missed New Year and was like: ‘Sorry. I took so long getting ready’.”

But once she did arrive, Rita made amends by taking her pals to another party at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' house, which went on well into the morning.

Nick added: “Rita took us to this mad house party at Puff Daddy’s.

“I remember on the way there in an Uber trying to talk to the driver and he lived on Star Island.

“He was like: ‘Me and Will Smith are best friends’. It was so fun, climbing in plant pots – we ended up getting home at 11am.”