Kate Beckinsale had a career "crisis" and wished she'd been a doctor.

The 'Underworld' star began pursuing her interest in acting when she was just 15, but when she was in her early 30s, she found herself lamenting her chosen career path as she thinks she'd have made a "good" medical professional because people often ask her for advice.

She said: " I went to the Orange Tree Theatre, a youth theatre . So I did that from about 15.

"I had a crisis at 31, thinking, ‘I wish I’d been a doctor.’

“I retain medical things. I feel like I’d be quite good. Listen, what I am is an actress who people phone up and say, ‘I think I might have a haemorrhoid.’ I can’t tell you the amount of times people come to me.

"I’m obviously not going to perform a digital rectal exam, but I will go through symptoms. So far, touch wood, it has only ever really been chafing. Should you get any chafing, call me.”

The 47-year-old star - who has 22-year-old daughter Lily with former partner Michael Sheen - gets "p***** off" when people think she's had cosmetic surgery because she'd never go under the knife as she's afraid of something going wrong.

She explained to Sunday Times Style magazine: “I haven’t had any! I’m not against people having it. [But] I do get p***** off. It’s sort of a given that I’ve had it, which I just literally haven’t.

"I’m frightened of paralysing my face. My mum’s voice is in my head, very loud, at all times. My mum wouldn’t even get a facial, she is suspicious of anything like that, and looks f****** radiant and amazing.

"I know if I did do Botox, I’d be the one that would get the droopy eye, and my mum would go, ‘I f****** told you! See? You should never do that.’

"But I do like PRP, when they take your blood [plasma and reinject it into your skin]. That’s a real thing, from your own body. But not with scary poisonous things!”

Kate was five years old when her actor father, Richard Beckinsale, died of a heart attack at the age of just 31 and she admitted his tragic passing means she isn't concerned about the ageing process.

She said: “I’ve been so aware of the possibility people can drop dead at any time … People started trying to worry me about turning 40 when I was turning 33. If you overload it like that, you’re going to make the person not give a s***.”